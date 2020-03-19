MADRID
El Gobierno ha acordado el cierre de todos los hoteles y alojamientos turísticos similares en el plazo máximo de una semana, según ha acordado el Ministerio de Sanidad.
En una orden ministerial en un Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) extraordinario, se establece esta medida preventiva para todos los hoteles y alojamientos similares, alojamientos turísticos y otros alojamientos de corta estancia, campings, aparcamientos de caravanas y otros establecimientos similares, ubicados en cualquier parte del territorio nacional.
El Ejecutivo establece el cierre de todos estos tipos de establecimientos a partir del momento en el que cada uno de ellos "no disponga de clientes a los que deba atender y, en todo caso, en el plazo máximo de siete días naturales" desde la entrada en vigor de la norma este mismo jueves.
Para establecimientos de alojamiento turístico de larga estancia y de temporada, aclara que quedará permitida la apertura al público de aquellos establecimientos turísticos que alberguen clientes "que, en el momento de declaración del estado de alarma, se hallen hospedados de manera estable y de temporada, siempre que sus ocupantes cuenten con las infraestructuras, en sus propios espacios habitacionales".
