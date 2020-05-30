Actualizado:
El Gobierno, tras una negociación intensa este sábado con Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), ha logrado finalmente que la formación catalana se abstenga y facilite la sexta y, probablemente, última prórroga del estado de alarma.
Fuentes de la negociación consultadas por Servimedia confirmaron que se ha alcanzado un acuerdo para que los trece diputados de ERC en el Congreso se abstengan y permitan que prospere la que será la "ultima" prórroga que solicite el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
Según avanzó La Vanguardia el compromiso de los socialistas es que se pueda gestionar la desescalada conjuntamente con el Govern. En las dos últimas solicitudes de prórroga al Congreso por parte del Gobierno, ERC votó en contra de la autorización y mantuvo una actitud crítica con el Ejecutivo por apoyarse en Ciudadanos para sacar adelante el preceptivo aval de la Cámara.
