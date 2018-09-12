El Gobierno no modificará la legislación sobre la protección del lobo

El Gobierno no modificará la legislación respecto a la protección del lobo, según la respuesta del Ministerio de Transición Ecológica (Miteco) a la pregunta del diputado de EQUO en el Grupo Parlamentario Unidos Podemos, Juantxo López de Uralde.
Respecto al calendario para el cumplimiento del mandato del Congreso de los Diputados, tras la aprobación de la proposición no de ley que instaba a la protección del lobo, el Miteco informa de que el estatus de la especie se adecúa a las directivas europeas, las mismas que de momento no van a ser modificadas, informa EQUO en un comunicado.
López de Uralde califica la situación del lobo en España como "absurda", protegido al sur del río Duero, y especie cinegética en el norte de ese límite geográfico. Para garantizar su conservación es necesario que se proteja en toda España, señala el diputado, articulando al mismo tiempo medidas preventivas que ayuden a paliar los ataques de esta especie al ganado, según López de Uralde.
"Lamentamos que el Gobierno de Sánchez, al igual que ya hizo el de Rajoy, no tenga voluntad de proteger a esta especie emblemática de nuestra fauna", asegura.
