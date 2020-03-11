Estás leyendo: El Gobierno nombra a la exministra de Sanidad Carmen Montón embajadora ante la OEA

El Gobierno nombra a la exministra de Sanidad Carmen Montón embajadora ante la OEA

Será la embajadora observadora permanente de España ante la Organización de Estados Americanos.

Carmen Montón durante la entrevista - Arancha Ríos
La exministra de Sanidad Carmen Montón durante una entrevista. / ARANCHA RÍOS

madrid

agencias

El Gobierno ha nombrado este martes a la exministra de Sanidad Carmen Montón como embajadora observadora permanente de España ante la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA). Ha sido en la reunión del Consejo de Ministros presidida por Pedro Sánchez en el Palacio de la Moncloa donde se ha procedido a ese nombramiento.

Montón fue designada por Sánchez ministra de Sanidad en su primer Gobierno, el formado en junio de 2018, pero tres meses después de asumir ese cargo dimitió tras difundirse presuntas irregularidades en la realización de un máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos.

Al anunciar su dimisión, Montón aseguró que no había cometido "ninguna irregularidad" y que tenía la conciencia muy tranquila". Licenciada en Medicina por la Universidad de Valencia, Montón fue también consejera de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social en el Gobierno de la Generalitat valenciana.

Cuarta embajadora no perteneciente a la carrera diplomática

Montón se convertirá con este nombramiento en la cuarta embajadora 'política', no perteneciente a la carrera diplomática, nombrada por Pedro Sánchez, después de Manuel Escudero, embajador ante la OCDE; Andrés Perelló (UNESCO) y Ángel Ros (Andorra).

España tiene estatus de observador ante la OEA, actualmente liderada por el uruguayo Luis Almagro, que se ha puesto en primera fila contra el Gobierno venezolano de Nicolás Maduro y el boliviano de Evo Morales.

En 2018, el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez anunció una queja formal contra la OEA después de que Almagro llamase "imbécil" al expresidente José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero precisamente por su posición sobre Venezuela.

