El Gobierno ha nombrado este martes nuevo jefe de Estado Mayor de la Defensa (Jemad) al general del Ejército del Aire Miguel Ángel Villarroya, con lo que comienza la renovación de la cúpula militar que la ministra había postergado.
La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, reconfirmada en el puesto que ocupa desde junio de 2018, optó inicialmente por mantener en sus cargos a los integrantes de la cúpula militar designada por la anterior titular de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal.
El propio Villarroya era hasta ahora director del Gabinete Técnico de Robles, como antes lo fue de Cospedal. Al frente del Jemad sustituye al general del Ejército de Tierra Fernando Alejandre, en el cargo desde marzo de 2017.
Miguel Ángel Villarroya nació en La Galera (Tarragona) el 15 de mayo de 1957 y pertenece a la XXXII Promoción de la Academia General del Aire, donde obtuvo el despacho de teniente el 14 de julio de 1980. Fue promovido al empleo de capitán en 1983 y al de comandante en 1990. El ascenso al empleo de teniente coronel ocurrió en noviembre de 1998 y al de coronel en agosto de 2005. General de Brigada desde enero 2011, y de División desde junio de 2014, Villarroya fue ascendido a teniente general en abril de 2017.
A lo largo de su carrera ha estado destinado en la Escuela de Transporte y Tránsito Aéreo, en el Ala 31, como piloto de avión T-10 y como jefe del 312 Escuadrón; en el Mando Operativo Aéreo, posteriormente Mando Aéreo de Combate; en el Grupo 45 como segundo jefe y desde 2005 hasta 2011, en esta misma unidad como jefe. Ya como general fue jefe de la Secretaría General del Estado Mayor del Aire, subdirector del Grupo Aéreo Europeo (High Wycombe, Reino Unido). Entre julio de 2015 y abril de 2017 ha sido el Jefe del Mando Aéreo de Canarias (MACAN).
Desde abril de 2017 y hasta la actualidad ha desempeñado el cargo de director del Gabinete Técnico de la Ministra de Defensa. Ha realizado un total de 9.800 horas de vuelo, principalmente en avión T-10 (C130 Hércules), y entre otras ha participado en misiones durante la Campaña de Liberación de Kuwait, en los Balcanes, tanto como miembro del Destacamento Ícaro en Aviano como desde territorio nacional, y durante la guerra civil en Ruanda.
