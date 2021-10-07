El Gobierno prepara las pruebas para presentar una demanda con la que reclamar bienes del Pazo de Meirás

sada (a coruña)Actualizado:
El secretario de Estado de Memoria Democrática, Fernando Martínez, ha asegurado este jueves que el Gobierno está preparando "las pruebas" con las que presentar una demanda civil con el objetivo de reclamar bienes del Pazo de Meirás, principalmente los de Patrimonio Nacional.
Tras un acto homenaje a las víctimas del franquismo, celebrado en los jardines del Pazo de Meirás, ha hecho el anuncio y ha explicado que la Abogacía del Estado apoyará el incidente de ejecución presentado por el Ayuntamiento de Sada para exigir todos los bienes de Emilia Pardo Bazán, así como los incorporados posteriormente por el Estado.
Asimismo, ha dicho que están en vías de concluir los anexos para un convenio con la Xunta de Galicia con el fin de declarar Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC) los bienes. A este respecto, ha pedido a la Xunta que incoe el expediente "cuanto antes".
El próximo 22 de octubre tendrá lugar una visita en la que resolverán qué bienes no se pueden retirar. Sobre esta ha apuntado que la Administración General del Estado ha reclamado 133 elementos del interior y exterior del Pazo de Meirás. Esta limitación, ha explicado, procede fundamentalmente de la sentencia "restrictiva a este respecto" de la Audiencia Provincial.
Además, ha avanzado que harán todos los esfuerzos posibles para salvaguardar la documentación vinculada al jefe de Estado que existe en Meirás. Y, cuando ha sido preguntado por la solicitud de la Consellería de Cultura de reclamar 49 bienes, ha subrayado, sin especificar si los exigirán por vía judicial, que lo hay que hacer es declarar BIC "no 49, sino más", y "usar todas las medidas" de carácter administrativo para evitar su salida del Pazo.
