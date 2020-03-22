Estás leyendo: El Gobierno prorrogará el estado de alarma al menos otros 15 días

El Gobierno prorrogará el estado de alarma al menos otros 15 días

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez (3-i), mantiene una videoconferencia con los presidentes autonómicos para abordar la crisis del coronavirus acompañado por los ministros de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska (d); Sanidad, Salvador Illa (2
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha trasladado esta mañana a los presidentes autonómicos que pedirá en el Congreso la prórroga del estado de alarma durante otros 15 días, según informaron a Europa Press fuentes autonómicas.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

