madrid
El PSOE ha presentado una denuncia contra la tertuliana y colaboradora de OkDiario Cristina Seguí por un delito de incitación al odio y otro por lesionar el honor del partido y del Ejecutivo que encabeza Pedro Sánchez, a raíz de unos tuits publicados entre el 29 de marzo y el 16 de abril, según ha avanzado infoLibre.
"Mataviejas", "criminales", "cerdos", "miserables" o "mengueles" son solo algunos de los términos utilizados por Seguí para atacar al Gobierno durante la crisis de la covid-19 y que han llevado a los socialistas a emprender acciones judiciales contra la cofundadora de Vox.
Para el PSOE, estos recurrentes comentarios de la escritora y tertuliana no se pueden entender como juicios de valor, sino como "epítetos en sí mismos denigrantes", con lo que serían constitutivos de delito. La intención última, por tanto, sería "únicamente ofender, hasta el punto de que se realizan como un reto, reiterándose en sus manifestaciones", reza la demanda.
El Gobierno suma ya cuatro demandas presentadas, una de ellas contra Santiago Abascal y Hermann Tertsch, en las últimas semanas como medida defensa ante los bulos e injurias que circulan por las redes sociales en referencia a la gestión de la crisis de la covid-19. De hecho, algunos de ellos fueron muy virales, como el que mostraba un almacén lleno de lo que el autor denunciaba que eran trajes EPIs que se iban a vender a Francia, cuando realmente se trataba de folios.
