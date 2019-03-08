El Gobierno renuncia definitivamente a cambiar la reforma laboral del PP

Tras nueves meses de Gobierno, el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez no ha conseguido cambiar una coma de la reforma laboral del Partido y Popular, y ha renunciado a hacerlo en los consejos de Ministros que restan de aquí al 28 de abril, según confirmó este viernes la ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio.
Los motivos, según afirmó la ministra, es que el Gobierno no tiene los apoyos parlamentarios suficientes en la Diputación Permanente para aprobar las medidas que ha habían sido previamente consensuadas con los sindicatos, a los que se les había prometido reiteradamente que saldrían adelante.
Valerio recordó que el Congreso llevaba desde julio estudiando las subcontrataciones, la recuperación de la ultraactividad o la primacía del convenio sectorial frente al de empresa, pero que no se ha logrado el acuerdo, “a unos porque les parecía mucho, y a otros poco”, dijo.
En esas circunstancias, la ministra de Trabajo indicó que el Gobierno ha decidido no dar un paso adelante y limitarse a aprobar el control de horarios, por entender que era algo urgente y necesario y donde, en principio, puede haber acuerdo parlamentario, aunque tampoco está garantizado.
La ministra negó que no modificar la reforma laboral del PP pueda considerarse un fracaso, pese a ser una promesa concreta y reiterada del presidente Pedro Sánchez desde la misma moción de censura que le llevó al Gobierno, y aseguró que la decisión, “ha sido realista, prudente y adecuada ante la situación que estamos viviendo en estos momentos”.
Valerio indicó que, tras las elecciones, se volverá a retomar el tema y aseguró que el PSOE se mantiene en la determinación de derogar si puede o modificar ampliamente la reforma laboral del PP.
En los sindicatos hay decepción y un gran malestar con la postura del Gobierno, y se considera que no se han hecho los esfuerzos suficientes ni se ha tenido la valentía política para afrontar dicha reforma laboral.
