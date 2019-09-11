Público
Gobierno Sánchez urge a la oposición a "abandonar el bloqueo" y permitir un Gobierno "progresista" por el bien del país

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha pedido a los partidos principales de la oposición, a que reflexionen sobre sus posiciones mirando a Europa, donde los comicios europeos de mayo arrojaron también una "aritmética compleja", que no impidió acordar el reparto de poder.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, interviene en el Congreso de los Diputados. / Eduardo Parra, EUROPA PRESS

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha urgido a "los principales actores de la oposición" a que "abandonen el bloqueo" y permitan que se forme un Ejecutivo "progresista" que pueda acometer las "grandes transformaciones" que necesita España y que deben basarse en amplios consensos.

Se trata de la primera referencia que Sánchez hace a las dificultades para ser investido, a los 40 minutos de que iniciase su primera intervención en el Pleno del Congreso para explicar la participación española en las últimas cumbres europeas sobre el Brexit.

Sánchez ha pedido a los partidos principales de la oposición, esto es a PP, Ciudadanos y Unidas Podemos, a que reflexionen sobre sus posiciones mirando a Europa, donde los comicios europeos de mayo arrojaron también una "aritmética compleja", que no impidió acordar el reparto de poder en las instituciones comunitarias.

En el inicio de su primera intervención, Sánchez sí había puesto en valor cómo en los comicios al Parlamento Europeo del 26 de mayo, España y el resto de Europa se conjuraron contra el "peligro" que representan las fuerzas populistas y eurófobas.

Pero ha advertido de que la "amenaza de retroceso" que representan estas fuerzas sigue ahí, y sólo podrán "imponer su visión" condicionando el lenguaje de otros actores políticos que "hace tiempo tenían una posición moderada y de encuentro y que ahora se han dejado arrastrar por los extremos".

