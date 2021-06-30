madrid
El Govern estudia avalar a los ex altos cargos de la Generalitat a quienes el Tribunal de Cuentas reclama la liquidación –en un plazo de quince días– de fianzas por valor de 5,4 millones de euros por haber promovido el referéndum del 1-O en el extranjero, según avanza el Diari Ara.
El órgano fiscalizador ha llegado a esta conclusión tras dos sesiones en las que ha escuchado las alegaciones de todas las partes implicadas en el procedimiento. En concreto, ha fijado la cifra 5.422.411,10 frente a los 5.422.879,48; es decir 468,38 euros menos.
Fuentes del gobierno catalán consultadas por Efe apuntan que los servicios jurídicos hace días que estudian todas las fórmulas posibles para minimizar el impacto de la causa abierta por el organismo administrativo contra más de una cuarentena de dirigentes del procés.
El aval que estarían estudiando, apunta el Ara, cumpliría la misión de evitar el embargo de bienes a los encausados.
El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, y la portavoz del Govern, Patrícia Plaja, ya apuntaron este martes que los servicios jurídicos de la administración autonómica estaban trabajando para ver qué margen de actuación tenían para evitar la liquidación provisional de estas fianzas millonarias.
Ambos pidieron la colaboración del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez para frenar una causa que consideran que tiene una motivación política.
