El Govern inicia acciones legales contra el Gobierno central por la deuda pendiente

El Govern catalán ha acordado este martes iniciar las acciones legales contra el Ejecutivo central para reclamar 1.317 millones de euros pendientes de pago, correspondientes principalmente a la financiación de 2019, como paso previo a la presentación de un recurso contencioso-administrativo.
Así lo ha anunciado en rueda de prensa la consellera de Presidencia y portavoz del Govern, Meritxell Budó, al término de la primera reunión del consell executiu tras el paréntesis estival, en la que ha acusado además al Gobierno en funciones de Pedro Sánchez de "vulnerar" la ley al "incumplir" sus obligaciones financieras con la Generalitat.
Los 1.317 millones que se les adeuda es la suma de los conceptos de adelanto sobre la recaudación fiscal y la liquidación del IVA. El ejecutivo autónomo de Quim Torra considera que el Gobierno central está incumpliendo las responsabilidades financieras hacia la Generalitat que fija la ley 22/2009 reguladora del sistema de financiación de las comunidades autónomas.
La Generalitar hizo un llamamiento la semana pasada a las demás comunidades autónomas para que sigan sus pasos y lleven a los tribunales al Ejecutivo central por los recursos impagados.
Fue el primer anuncio del consejero de Economía, Pere Aragonés, para después explicar cómo se ejecutará un recorte presupuestario del 6 % que ha aprobado su departamento, consecuencia del cierre de caja decretado en agosto.
En concreto, la Generalitat de Catalunya reclama los 874 millones correspondientes a los anticipos de financiación del ejercicio de 2019 que no se han transferido, ya que se trata de una cuantía que el Gobierno había comprometido a principios de año y éste está en funciones.
También reclama la liquidación de un mes de IVA pendiente del ejercicio 2017, aunque el Ministerio de Hacienda en ningún momento ha cuantificado de forma oficial cuál es el importe a liquidar ni ha comprometido su transferencia. Los 443 millones que reclama la Generalitat por ese concepto se basan en una estimación del departamento.
