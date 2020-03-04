Estás leyendo: Un grupo de jóvenes interrumpe un acto de Iglesias en la Complutense: "¡Fuera vendeobreros de la universidad!"

El vicepresidente segundo y líder de Podemos ha pedido un micro para el grupo de jóvenes que ha interrumpido su acto en la Facultad de Ciencias Políticas y Sociología. Iglesias les ha escuchado, pero ellos le han vuelto a interrumpir y han acabado desalojando el salón de actos. Entre gritos de "no sois izquierda y no sois nada", han defendido que desde "Frente Obrero" están "construyendo una alternativa política real", frente a la "izquierda decadente".

Momento en el que un grupo de estudiantes interrumpe el acto de Pablo Iglesias en la Universidad Complutense./ Europa Press

Una protesta en su contra en la facultad en la que fue profesor, y a la que había acudido a hablar sobre el fascismo. Un grupo de un par de decenas de jóvenes han interrumpido este miércoles el acto de Pablo Iglesias en la facultad de Ciencias Políticas y Sociología de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Poco después de que el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Unidas Podemos tomase la palabra, primero dos jóvenes y después otros tantos, han comenzado a gritar "¡Fuera vende obreros de la universidad!". Han afirmando que desde "Frente Obrero" sí están "construyendo una alternativa política", frente a la "izquierda decadente" en la que encuadran a Unidas Podemos. "El fascismo está en auge por vuestra culpa", apuntaban.

Tras la interrupción. Iglesias ha pedido un micrófono para estos jóvenes, y ha escuchado sus críticas. Ha intentado darles respuesta -"La radicalidad no está en lo que uno dice, sino en lo que hace"-, pero estos han vuelto a interrumpirle al grito de "¡Fuera vende obreros de la universidad!".

Otros estudiantes les han exigido que permitieran que el acto siguiera su curso -coreaban "¡Respeto!", y hasta el cofundador de Podemos y también profesor universitario, Juan Carlos Monedero, les ha exhortado a abandonar el recinto. Finalmente han dejado sus sitios, e Iglesias ha seguido adelante con su conferencia

