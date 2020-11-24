Estás leyendo: La teniente coronel Silvia Gil, primera mujer que dirigirá una Comandancia de la Guardia Civil

La teniente coronel fue la impulsora del primer Plan de Igualdad dentro de la Guardia Civil y ha sido destinada a la Comandancia de Teruel por el secretario de Estado de Seguridad, Rafael Pérez.

La teniente coronel Silvia Gil será la primera mujer en hacerse cargo de una Comandancia de la Guardia Civil, una vez destinada por el secretario de Estado de Seguridad, Rafael Pérez, a propuesta de la directora general de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez.
La teniente coronel Silvia Gil, impulsora del primer Plan de Igualdad en la Guardia Civil y quien hasta ahora era comisionada en el Destacamento de Naciones Unidas en Colombia, se hará cargo de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Teruel, convirtiéndose en la primera mujer en un puesto de este nivel dentro del Instituto Armado.

Del nombramiento ha informado este martes el Ministerio del Interior, que ha detallado que la teniente coronel ha sido destinada a Teruel por el secretario de Estado de Seguridad, Rafael Pérez, a propuesta de la directora general de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez.

Silvia Gil también se convirtió en la primer mujer oficial al frente de un área de montaña cuando fue destinada a la Sección de Rescate e Intervención en Montaña (SEREIM) de Cangas de Onís (Asturias).

Obtuvo el empleo de teniente en 2001 tras cursar sus estudios en la Academia General Militar de Zaragoza y en la Academia de Oficiales de la Guardia Civil en Aranjuez (Madrid) y su primer destino como teniente fue en el puesto de Vecindario (Las Palmas).

También estuvo destinada como capitana en el Subsector de Tráfico de Las Palmas, donde fue igualmente por primera vez jefa de un subsector; y su último destino como comandante ha sido en el Gabinete Técnico de la Dirección General de la Guardia Civil, donde fue la impulsora del primer plan de Igualdad en la Guardia Civil.

Doctorando en estudios feministas

Silvia Gil es Licenciada en Derecho y Grado Universitario en Ciencias Jurídicas y de las Administraciones Públicas, Diplomada en Estado Mayor, Máster en Seguridad, Máster en Estudios de Género y Doctorando en Estudios Feministas y de Género, entre otros cursos.

En el ámbito internacional ha sido profesora de Tráfico para la policía palestina en el marco de un acuerdo bilateral de cooperación con AECID en Cisjordania; Oficial de enlace de la Guardia Civil con la Escuela de Oficiales de la Gendarmería Nacional Francesa (EOGN) en Melun; y Oficial de Enlace de la Misión de la Unión Europea de Administración de Fronteras (EUBAM RAFAH) en Palestina.

Está en posesión de diversas condecoraciones como la Cruz de Plata y con Distintivo Blanco de la Orden del Mérito de la Guardia Civil y Cruz al Mérito Policial, y Cruces al Mérito Militar, Cruz de la Real y Militar Orden de San Hermenegildo entre otras. Además, cuenta con la Medalla al Servicio Política Europea Seguridad y Defensa.

