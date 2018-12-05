Público
Un hombre interrumpe el discurso de Borrell en Bruselas al grito de "la Constitución es una puta farsa"

“Es lo que pasa cuando se pertenece a una organización de extrema derecha", afirmó el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores tras la expulsión del hombre. 

Un hombre interrumpe el discurso de Borrell en Bruselas al grito de 'la Constitución es una puta farsa'. / CAPTURA DE RTVE

Un hombre ha interrumpido el discurso del ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, durante un acto que tenía lugar este miércoles en Bruselas (Bélgica) para conmemorar el 40 aniversario de la Constitución.

En acto, que empezó esta tarde en el auditorio del Museo Real de Bellas Artes de Bruselas, el hombre gritó: "La Constitución es una puta farsa". Tras unos segundos de forcejeo, finalmente fue expulsado de la sala.

Cuando la situación se calmó, Borrell continuó con el discurso sin antes perder la oportunidad de afirmar que “es lo que pasa cuando se pertenece a una organización de extrema derecha”. 

