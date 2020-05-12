Estás leyendo: El hotel de lujo donde se aloja Ayuso dice que la presidenta pagará solo 80 euros por día al ser una "larga estancia"

Ayuso El hotel de lujo donde se aloja Ayuso dice que la presidenta pagará solo 80 euros por día al ser una "larga estancia"

La empresa asegura que "había acordado antes del inicio" del estado de alarma "dar servicio" a Ayuso "ya que esta necesitaba un lugar óptimo para la gestión de la crisis durante la situación excepcional". El apartamento está valorado en 200 euros por noche.

06/05/2020.- La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. EFE/Chema Moya/Archivo
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Chema Moya

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, "pagará personalmente la factura" por alojarse en una suite de lujo situada frente al templo de Debod. Así lo ha afirmado en un comunicado la empresa Room Mate Group, en el que detalla que el importe será de 80 euros por noche "al tratarse de un uso del apartamento en larga estancia".

Este comunicado va en la línea de la última versión de la Comunidad de Madrid, que asegura ahora que es Ayuso quien asume el coste de su actual domicilio. En un primer momento, la Comunidad aseguró que la suite de lujo "no ha generado ningún coste para las arcas públicas".

Según avanzó este lunes Vanity Fair, la suite tiene "un precio habitual de unos 200 euros" por noche, lo que supondría un coste mensual de 6.000 euros. El apartamento tiene unos 88 metros cuadrados, dispone de un dormitorio con baño propio y vestidor y de un amplio salón comedor con la cocina integrada.

Room Mate Group asegura en el comunicado que "había acordado antes del inicio" del estado de alarma "dar servicio" a Ayuso "ya que esta necesitaba un lugar óptimo para la gestión de la crisis durante la situación excepcional". La presidenta de la Comunidad dio positivo por coronavirus dos días después de decretarse el estado de alarma por la emergencia sanitaria. 

La empresa también afirma que desde el inicio de la pandemia, ha puesto a disposición de las todas las consejerías de Sanidad y Políticas Sociales los hoteles y edificios de apartamentos.

