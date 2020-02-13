Iglesias asegura al Congreso que habrá un ingreso mínimo vital para todos los hogares lo antes posible

Madrid
En la década del "constitucionalismo democrático", es la Agenda 2030 la que debe marcar el paso al Gobierno de coalición. Así lo afirma el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, que este jueves ha desgranado ante el Congreso de los Diputados las líneas maestras de su vicepresidencia.
Entre la media docena de ejes prioritarios del Ministerio de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Iglesias ha destacado la necesidad de garantizar un ingreso mínimo vital para todos los hogares.
Horas antes, Público ha avanzado algunas de las claves de su proyecto, que pasa por forjar una hoja de ruta común con empresas, sociedad civil, comunidades autónomas y ministerios, para implantar la Agenda 2030.
Para coordinarlo, Iglesias ha revelado que el Ejecutivo establecerá una comisión delegada en la que el vicepresidente se coordinará con otros ministerios.
La comparecencia del vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 ha arrancado pasadas las 12.00 horas de este jueves, ante la Comisión de Derechos Sociales y Políticas Integrales de la Discapacidad de la Cámara Baja.
Como el resto de miembros del Ejecutivo de coalición, y como ocurre habitualmente cuando se forma un nuevo Gobierno, Iglesias ha pedido comparecer para explicar las líneas maestras de su cartera.
(Habrá ampliación)
