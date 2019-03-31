Público
Elecciones generales 2019 Iglesias cree que las cloacas del Estado siguen funcionando con Sánchez en La Moncloa

El secretario general de Podemos asegura que el PSOE "no tiene capacidad para cambiar el Estado" y defiende que "en países con democracias más consolidadas" la fabricación de pruebas falsas tendría consecuencias más graves.

Pablo Iglesias en el Congreso. EUROPA PRESS

"Las cloacas del Estado siguen funcionado". Así lo cree el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, que ha asegurado durante una entrevista en El Objetivo que con Pedro Sánchez en el Gobierno siguen existiendo casos de fabricación de pruebas falsas como el que ha afectado al propio líder de la formación, que se encuentra en proceso de investigación en la actualidad.

Iglesias ha defendido en este sentido que el PSOE "no tiene la capacidad para cambiar el Estado", ni para "evitar que algunas cosas ocurran", y ha defendido la necesidad de que su partido esté en el Ejecutivo para acabar con este tipo de prácticas: "Si Podemos no está en el Gobierno las cloacas van a seguir existiendo", ha reiterado.

El secretario general de Podemos ha explicado que este caso en concreto, que implica el robo del móvil de una colaboradora de Iglesias, tiene varias aristas, y que "la dimensión criminal más importante de esta trama no es la política, es la mediática". "No es que solo se espíe, es que se ha mentido. Se ha dicho que Pablo Iglesias tenía una cuenta en Granadinas y es falso. Se han abierto telediarios con eso, y eso es gravísimo".

