Estás leyendo: Iglesias propone a la dirección de Podemos la creación de un nuevo órgano de coordinación y mete a Vicenç Navarro

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Nueva cúpula de Podemos Iglesias propone a la dirección de Podemos la creación de un nuevo órgano de coordinación y mete a Vicenç Navarro

El partido morado aprobará hoy la propuesta de Iglesias para este órgano, así como la nueva Ejecutiva de la formación.

04/06/2020.- El vicepresidente segundo y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, comparece ante la Comisión de Derechos Sociales y Políticas Integrales de la Discapacidad del Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Fernando Villar
04/06/2020.- El vicepresidente segundo y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, comparece ante la Comisión de Derechos Sociales y Políticas Integrales de la Discapacidad del Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Fernando Villar

madrid

Actualizado:

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha propuesto este sábado a la nueva dirección del partido (Consejo Ciudadano Estatal), emanada de la tercera Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal (Vistalegre III) la creación de un nuevo órgano en la cúpula. 

Se trata de la Comisión ejecutiva, "un espacio ejecutivo para la coordinación del trabajo, que no separe tanto el día a día del Consejo de Coordinación del CCE", explican a Público fuentes del partido morado. Se reunirá "cada mes o mes y medio" de manera pública, y en él participarán todos los miembros del Consejo de Coordinación (la Ejecutiva), más sus 28 miembros.

Así, Iglesias, cuya lista a Vistalegre III copó los 89 puestos en liza en la dirección morada, propondrá al economista Vicenç Navarro -que ya estuvo en el espacio Rumbo 2020 -como responsable de Políticas de avance del Estado del bienestar.

La portavoz de Podemos en la Asamblea de Extremadura, Irene de Miguel, será responsable de Sector Primario y Soberanía Alimentaria, mientras que Jéssica Albiach, presidenta del grupo en el Parlament de Catalunya será responsable de Vivienda. Dado el control del secretario general sobre este órgano, se da por hecho que el Consejo Ciudadano Estatal aprobará estas propuestas.

La formación también debe renovar hoy su Consejo de Coordinación, la Ejecutiva del partido. En general, este órgano sufre escasos cambios. 

Lista completa de la Comisión ejecutiva

1. Responsable de Acción Institucional - Christian Navarro

2. Responsable de Sector Primario y Soberanía Alimentaria - Irene de Miguel

3. Responsable de Vivienda - Jéssica Albiach Satorres

4. Responsable de Avance del Estado del Bienestar - Vicenç Navarro López

5. Responsable de Industria y América Latina - Antón Gómez-Reino Varela

6. Responsable de Economía Social - Marisa Saavedra

7. Responsable de Gestión Medioambiental - Jesús Santos Gimeno

8. Responsable de Pensiones - María Pita Cárdenes

9. Responsable de Finanzas - Daniel De Frutos Ramírez

10. Responsable de Empleo - Héctor Illueca Ballester

11. Responsable de Deporte - Guillén Carroza

12. Responsable de Transición Ecológica - Lilith Verstrynge

13. Responsable de Seguridad Ciudadana - Juan Antonio Delgado

14. Responsable de Protección Animal - Sergio García

15. Responsable de Innovación Tecnológica - José García Buitrón

16. Responsable de Educación e Investigación - Javier Sánchez

17. Responsable de Diversidad Funcional – Pilar Lima

18. Responsable de Justicia - Martina Velarde

19. Responsable de Políticas Sanitarias - Amparo Botejara

20. Responsable de Coordinación con el Instituto 25-M - Orencio Osuna

21. Responsable de Juventud - Sabela Rodríguez

22. Responsable de Universidades - María Márquez

23. Responsable de Movimiento Obrero - Conchi Abellán

24. Responsable de Turismo - Antonia Jover

25. Responsable de Evolución de Modelos Productivos - Héctor Morán

26. Responsable Estudios de Género - Alba González

27. Responsable Políticas contra el racismo - Rita Bosaho

28. Responsable de Memoria Democrática - Paco Gracia

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público