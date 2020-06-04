madridActualizado:
El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha propuesto este sábado a la nueva dirección del partido (Consejo Ciudadano Estatal), emanada de la tercera Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal (Vistalegre III) la creación de un nuevo órgano en la cúpula.
Se trata de la Comisión ejecutiva, "un espacio ejecutivo para la coordinación del trabajo, que no separe tanto el día a día del Consejo de Coordinación del CCE", explican a Público fuentes del partido morado. Se reunirá "cada mes o mes y medio" de manera pública, y en él participarán todos los miembros del Consejo de Coordinación (la Ejecutiva), más sus 28 miembros.
Así, Iglesias, cuya lista a Vistalegre III copó los 89 puestos en liza en la dirección morada, propondrá al economista Vicenç Navarro -que ya estuvo en el espacio Rumbo 2020 -como responsable de Políticas de avance del Estado del bienestar.
La portavoz de Podemos en la Asamblea de Extremadura, Irene de Miguel, será responsable de Sector Primario y Soberanía Alimentaria, mientras que Jéssica Albiach, presidenta del grupo en el Parlament de Catalunya será responsable de Vivienda. Dado el control del secretario general sobre este órgano, se da por hecho que el Consejo Ciudadano Estatal aprobará estas propuestas.
La formación también debe renovar hoy su Consejo de Coordinación, la Ejecutiva del partido. En general, este órgano sufre escasos cambios.
Lista completa de la Comisión ejecutiva
1. Responsable de Acción Institucional - Christian Navarro
2. Responsable de Sector Primario y Soberanía Alimentaria - Irene de Miguel
3. Responsable de Vivienda - Jéssica Albiach Satorres
4. Responsable de Avance del Estado del Bienestar - Vicenç Navarro López
5. Responsable de Industria y América Latina - Antón Gómez-Reino Varela
6. Responsable de Economía Social - Marisa Saavedra
7. Responsable de Gestión Medioambiental - Jesús Santos Gimeno
8. Responsable de Pensiones - María Pita Cárdenes
9. Responsable de Finanzas - Daniel De Frutos Ramírez
10. Responsable de Empleo - Héctor Illueca Ballester
11. Responsable de Deporte - Guillén Carroza
12. Responsable de Transición Ecológica - Lilith Verstrynge
13. Responsable de Seguridad Ciudadana - Juan Antonio Delgado
14. Responsable de Protección Animal - Sergio García
15. Responsable de Innovación Tecnológica - José García Buitrón
16. Responsable de Educación e Investigación - Javier Sánchez
17. Responsable de Diversidad Funcional – Pilar Lima
18. Responsable de Justicia - Martina Velarde
19. Responsable de Políticas Sanitarias - Amparo Botejara
20. Responsable de Coordinación con el Instituto 25-M - Orencio Osuna
21. Responsable de Juventud - Sabela Rodríguez
22. Responsable de Universidades - María Márquez
23. Responsable de Movimiento Obrero - Conchi Abellán
24. Responsable de Turismo - Antonia Jover
25. Responsable de Evolución de Modelos Productivos - Héctor Morán
26. Responsable Estudios de Género - Alba González
27. Responsable Políticas contra el racismo - Rita Bosaho
28. Responsable de Memoria Democrática - Paco Gracia
