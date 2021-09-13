Estás leyendo: Iglesias ve a Ayuso moviendo la silla a Casado y sentando a Vox en el Consejo de Ministros

Iglesias ve a Ayuso moviendo la silla a Casado y sentando a Vox en el Consejo de Ministros

El exvicepresidente segundo del Gobierno opina que la presidenta da la Comunidad de Madrid quiere ser la alternativa al Gobierno, en lugar del actual líder del PP.

El exvicepresidente del Gobierno y exsecretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha advertido de que la estrategia de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, puede ser presentarse a las elecciones generales y ser la alternativa de Gobierno, "sentando a miembros de Vox en el Consejo de Ministros", en lugar del líder del PP, Pablo Casado.

Para Iglesias, el discurso de Ayuso en la campaña electoral dejó sin espacio a Vox

Lo ha dicho en su primera intervención como tertuliano del programa El Món a Rac1, al ser preguntado por las declaraciones de la presidenta madrileña exigiendo respaldo a su partido y defendiendo las carreras políticas "cortas y explosivas".

Para Iglesias, Ayuso representa un discurso dentro del PP que a su juicio se definió con concreción en la campaña electoral de los últimos comicios autonómicos con un discurso que dejó "sin espacio a Vox, convirtiéndose en la candidata de la extrema derecha".

