El Gobierno ha aparcado el debate interno entre los ministros de Unidas Podemos, que reclamaban aprobar una renta social extraordinaria para garantizar los ingresos de las personas más vulnerables ante la emergencia del coronavirus, y los ministros que abogaban por esperar a la instauración del ingreso mínimo universal, la prestación definitiva que preveían se demorase "unos meses".
Finalmente han apostado por una solución híbrida, que pasa por adelantar la prestación definitiva. Fuentes de la Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales han confirmado a Público que el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias y el ministro de Seguridad Social e Inclusión, José Luís Escrivá presentarán este jueves el ingreso mínimo vital definitivo, que planean aprobar en mayo.
Según estas fuentes, el Ejecutivo ha tomado esta decisión después de que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversara este martes con Iglesias : "Se emplazaron ayer a hablar por la tarde de la medida y los tiempos, y acordaron que el Gobierno va a poner en marcha el Ingreso Mínimo Vital ya desde el próximo mes de mayo", apuntan.
Sánchez ha mediado después de que algunos ministros, entre ellos el propio Escrivá y la portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, defendieran que el Gobierno sólo barajaba aprobar el ingreso mínimo vital definitivo, que aparece recogido en el acuerdo de coalición.
El lunes, este diario avanzó que el Ejecutivo aparcaba temporalmente el debate sobre esta medida, dada la falta de consenso.
El ministro Escrivá, que participó el jueves en una reunión con distintas organizaciones en las que Iglesias expuso su idea de una renta social extraordinaria -fuentes presentes relataron a Público que en ningún caso se opuso a esta prestación temporal-, ha llegado a tildar de "iniciativa bienintencionada" esta medida. Montero redujo la propuesta elaborada por Unidas Podemos a un "documento de trabajo".
