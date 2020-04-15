Estás leyendo: Iglesias y Escrivá presentarán este jueves el ingreso mínimo vital, que planean adelantar a mayo

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Emergencia del coronavirus Iglesias y Escrivá presentarán este jueves el ingreso mínimo vital, que planean adelantar a mayo

La medida supone enterrar la renta social extraordinaria para los más afectados por la emergencia del coronavirus, pero también acelerar la entrada en vigor de esta prestación. El Gobierno entierra así el debate interno entre los ministros de Unidas Podemos, que abogaban por una renta social extraordinaria lo antes posible, y quienes defendían esperar a la prestación definitiva.

El ministro de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo
El ministro de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

ALEJANDRO López de Miguel / Manuel Sánchez

El Gobierno ha aparcado el debate interno entre los ministros de Unidas Podemos, que reclamaban aprobar una renta social extraordinaria para garantizar los ingresos de las personas más vulnerables ante la emergencia del coronavirus, y los ministros que abogaban por esperar a la instauración del ingreso mínimo universal, la prestación definitiva que preveían se demorase "unos meses".

Finalmente han apostado por una solución híbrida, que pasa por adelantar la prestación definitiva. Fuentes de la Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales han confirmado a Público que el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias y el ministro de Seguridad Social e Inclusión, José Luís Escrivá presentarán este jueves el ingreso mínimo vital definitivo, que planean aprobar en mayo.

Según estas fuentes, el Ejecutivo ha tomado esta decisión después de que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversara este martes con Iglesias : "Se emplazaron ayer a hablar por la tarde de la medida y los tiempos, y acordaron que el Gobierno va a poner en marcha el Ingreso Mínimo Vital ya desde el próximo mes de mayo", apuntan. 

Sánchez ha mediado después de que algunos ministros, entre ellos el propio Escrivá y la portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, defendieran que el Gobierno sólo barajaba aprobar el ingreso mínimo vital definitivo, que aparece recogido en el acuerdo de coalición. 

El lunes, este diario avanzó que el Ejecutivo aparcaba temporalmente el debate sobre esta medida, dada la falta de consenso. 

El ministro Escrivá, que participó el jueves en una reunión con distintas organizaciones en las que Iglesias expuso su idea de una renta social extraordinaria -fuentes presentes relataron a Público que en ningún caso se opuso a esta prestación temporal-, ha llegado a tildar de "iniciativa bienintencionada" esta medida. Montero redujo la propuesta elaborada por Unidas Podemos a un "documento de trabajo".

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú