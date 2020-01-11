La portavoz de la Ejecutiva de Podemos, Noelia Vera, será la próxima secretaria de Estado de Igualdad del Gobierno, han informado a Público fuentes de la formación morada.
Vera estará bajo el mando de su compañera de partido Irene Montero, que ha sido designada por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ministra de Igualdad del Ejecutivo de coalición del PSOE y Unidas Podemos.
Vera, periodista de profesión y una de las principales dirigentes de Podemos, formará parte del equipo de la futura ministra de Igualdad, la número dos de Podemos y actual portavoz parlamentaria, Irene Montero.
Diputada nacional por Cádiz, Noelia Vera era hasta ahora portavoz de la Comisión de Control a RTVE y vocal de la Comisión de Cooperación Internacional al Desarrollo.
Vera es licenciada en Periodismo por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, tiene un máster en Periodismo de Agencia y ha ejercido su profesión en medios de comunicación como el Diario de Cádiz, CNN+ o Telemadrid.
La futura secretaria de Estado de Igualdad, que tomará el relevo a la socialista Soledad Murillo, llegó a Podemos desde el programa La Tuerka, donde trabajó con el cofundador de la formación morada, Juan Carlos Monedero.
Vera es diputada en el Congreso desde 2015, cuando Podemos anunció que encabezaría la lista de las elecciones por la provincia de Cádiz, y desde la asamblea Vistalegre II celebrada en 2017 también ejerce de portavoz de la Ejecutiva del partido, un puesto que hasta verano del año pasado compartía con Pablo Echenique, que ahora ocupa el puesto de portavoz parlamentario y secretario de Acción de Gobierno de Podemos.
En un primer momento, la dirección del partido barajó nombrar a Vera portavoz parlamentaria en sustitución de Irene Montero, pero finalmente se descartó esa opción al considerar que la portavocía parlamentaria y la del partido debían recaer en personas diferentes para diferenciar la actividad.
