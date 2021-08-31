Estás leyendo: Illa confirma que Iceta deja la primera secretaría del PSC

Público
Público

Illa confirma que Iceta deja la primera secretaría del PSC

El líder del PSC en el Parlament ha asegurado que Iceta "entiende que sus responsabilidades actuales y la situación aconsejan que dé paso a un relevo en el PSC".

Foto de archivo. Illa e Iceta salen de la sede del PSC.
Foto de archivo. Illa e Iceta salen de la sede del PSC. David Oller / Europa Press

barcelona

El líder del PSC en el Parlament, Salvador Illa, ha confirmado que este martes el hasta ahora primer secretario del PSC y ministro de Cultura, Miquel Iceta, dejará su cargo en el partido tras siete años al frente de los socialistas catalanes.

Lo hará en la Ejecutiva convocada para este martes por la tarde, ha explicado Illa en una entrevista en la Ser Catalunya recogida por Europa Press: "Entiende que sus responsabilidades actuales y la situación aconsejan que dé paso a un relevo en el PSC".

Illa ha dicho que él está a disposición del partido para liderar un nuevo proyecto colectivo que ha avanzado que deberá debatirse en un congreso extraordinario, y ha expresado su admiración por Iceta tras coger las riendas del partido "en momentos muy difíciles".

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público