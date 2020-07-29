barcelona
El conseller de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias de la Generalitat, Chakir el Homrani, ha anunciado que el Govern presentará un recurso de inconstitucionalidad para poder gestionar el Ingreso Mínimo Vital (IMV): "Las competencia de prestaciones no contributivas son de la Generalitat", ha subrayado el conseller.
En una entrevista este miércoles en Catalunya Ràdio recogida por Europa Press, ha explicado que lo presentarán para que no pase lo mismo que con el pago de los ERTE, y ha asegurado que su departamento ha hecho "dos declaraciones pidiendo el traspaso" de la gestión el IMV.
Ha criticado que el Gobierno "no tiene voluntad de negociar" y coordinarse con la Generalitat y ha sostenido que se necesita una ventanilla única para pedir el IMV y la Renta Garantizada de Ciudadanía (RCG), la prestación gestionada por el Govern.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
