El Ministro de Inclusión admite el Gobierno "no esperaba un número tan alto" de solicitudes", que ha calificado de "enorme" y ha precisado que por "experiencias anteriores al menos un 50% no cumplirá los requisitos".

Reparto de alimentos de un banco de alimentos vecinal, en la Sala Triángulo de Madrid.. EFE/JuanJo Martín
El Ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ha cifrado en 510.000 las solicitudes de Ingreso Mínimo Vital presentadas desde su entrada en vigor a principios de junio, aunque estima que solo la mitad reunirá las condiciones para su percepción.

El titular de Inclusión, en una entrevista en Antena 3 recogida por Europa Press, ha admitido que el Gobierno "no esperaba un número tan alto" de solicitudes", que ha calificado de "enorme" y ha precisado que por "experiencias anteriores al menos un 50% no cumplirá los requisitos".

Según ha explicado el ministro, tras el reconocimiento de oficio de un número de prestaciones y la apertura de la vía telemática, han empezado a trabajar con las comunides autónomas para tratar de reconocer de oficio el Ingreso Mínimo Vita a los beneficiarios de las rentas mínimas autonómicas.

"Estamos trabajando para que nos puedan transferir los datos y ver de oficio cuántos cumplen los requisitos para la Seguridad Social", ha indicado Escrivá.

Asimismo, ultiman un convenio con la Federación de Municipios y Provincias y comunidades autónomas para elaborar itinerarios de inclusión. Lo importante no es solo recibir la prestación sino salir de la situación de pobreza y ayudarles a transitar a una situación mejor en la sociedad".

