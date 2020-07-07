Estás leyendo: El relator de la ONU advierte de que uno de cada cuatro españoles está en riesgo de pobreza o exclusión

Olivier De Schutter añadió que medidas como el Ingreso Mínimo Vital ayudarán a paliar estos problemas "beneficiando a alrededor de 1,6 millones de personas que viven en la extrema pobreza".

Dos personas recogen alimentos (izquierda y derecha) que les dan dos voluntarios a las puertas de la Parroquia Santa María Micaela donde han acudido para recibir una ayuda alimentaria en Madrid. / Europa Press / Archivo
madrid

público/efe

La cuarta parte de la población española vive en la pobreza o está en riesgo de exclusión social, advirtió hoy el relator especial de Naciones Unidas para la Extrema Pobreza y los Derechos Humanos, Olivier de Schutter.

En la presentación ante el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU de su informe sobre la situación en este país, elaborado por su predecesor, Philip Alston, el relator indicó que pese a que España es una nación rica, afronta problemas graves, como "una enorme crisis de vivienda y paro estructural entre sus jóvenes".

Estos dos graves problemas que señala Olivier de Schutter se han agravado durante el estado de alarma. Hace una semana el Sindicato de Inquilinos celebraba que se haya establecido un índice de precios del alquiler. Además pidieron "actualizarlo a la nueva realidad", tras la crisis de la covid-19, porque "los ingresos de la población están cayendo y esto hace que muchos alquileres sean inasumibles" y añadieron: "Si queremos que la regulación sea efectiva, conviene adaptar las políticas a la coyuntura política y social en la que vivimos".

La Organización Internacional del Trabajo, organismo independiente de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas, explicó hace un mes que uno de cada seis jóvenes de 18 a 25 años ha perdido su trabajo a raíz de la emergencia del coronavirus. Además, los jóvenes que siguen trabajando han visto reducida su jornada en un 23% de media, según el informe sobre el impacto de la covid-19 en el mercado laboral, siendo las mujeres jóvenes las más perjudicadas.

De Schutter añadió que medidas como el Ingreso Mínimo Vital, recientemente aprobado en España, ayudarán a paliar estos problemas, "beneficiando a alrededor de 1,6 millones de personas que viven en la extrema pobreza".

