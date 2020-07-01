Barcelona
El Sindicato de Inquilinos ha celebrado que se establezca un índice de precios del alquiler, si bien ha pedido "actualizarlo a la nueva realidad", tras la crisis de la covid-19, porque "los ingresos de la población están cayendo y esto hace que muchos alquileres sean inasumibles".
El ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana (Mitma), José Luis Ábalos, presentó este martes el sistema estatal de índices de referencia de precios de alquiler, que supone el primer paso en su intención de permitir el control de precios en las llamadas zonas tensionadas.
En un comunicado, el Sindicato de Inquilinos aplaude la "buena noticia" que supone este hecho, si bien alerta: "Si queremos que la regulación sea efectiva, conviene adaptar las políticas a la coyuntura política y social en la que vivimos".
Recuerda esta organización que esta medida debía presentarse antes de la emergencia del coronavirus, con lo cual "la fotografía que realiza el Gobierno en su estudio del alquiler y su propuesta de índice debe actualizarse respecto a la nueva realidad".
"Porque si en marzo había una grave desproporción entre precios de alquiler e ingresos familiares, esta brecha se está profundizando con la crisis sanitaria y económica", ahonda el texto.
La nota de prensa también indica que "fondos buitre y rentistas llevan subiendo abusivamente los alquileres desde 2014", de forma que "si los precios ya eran abusivos, ahora son inhumanos: no bastará con limitar subidas".
Finalmente, el Sindicato de Inquilinos señala que "el índice de precios del Gobierno solo servirá si contribuye a reducir los precios un 50%, regresando al nivel de 2014, como mínimo".
"La economía inmobiliaria lleva años lucrándose a costa de un empobrecimiento generalizado. Absorbiendo rentas de los hogares que han dejado de ir a la economía productiva. Pero ha llegado la hora de darle la vuelta a la situación. Ha llegado la hora de ponerse de lado de un amplia mayoría social", concluye el comunicado.
