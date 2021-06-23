Estás leyendo: Consulta los nueve indultos a los presos del 'procés' publicados en el BOE

Público
Público

Indultos del 'procés' Consulta los nueve indultos a los presos del 'procés' publicados en el BOE

El Boletín Oficial del Estado ha publicado los reales decretos del Ministerio de Justicia aprobados por el Gobierno.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su declaración institucional en el Palacio de la Moncloa.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su declaración institucional en el Palacio de la Moncloa. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

MADRID

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) ha publicado este miércoles los nueve reales decretos del Ministerio de Justicia aprobados por el Gobierno por los que se conmutan parcialmente las penas de prisión a los nueve presos independentistas del procés condenados por sedición y malversación.

En concreto se benefician de esta medida de gracia el exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras; los exconsellers Jordi Turull, Räul Romeva, Joaquim Forn y Josep Rull; el exlíder de la ANC y actual secretario de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez; el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart; la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell; y la exconsellera Dolors Bassa.

A todos ellos, que llevan más de tres años y medio en prisión, se les mantienen las penas de inhabilitación, por lo que no podrán ocupar un cargo público, y se les condiciona su excarcelación a que no reincidan o cometan otros delitos graves durante un periodo de entre tres a seis años.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público