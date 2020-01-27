Estás leyendo: El abogado de Torra cuestiona la autoridad del secretario del Parlament

"No es lo que le pidió la JEC y se me vienen a la cabeza unos cuantos artículos del código penal", asegura Gonzalo Boye. Mientras, Pablo Casado celebra el escrito de Xavier Muro y señala al PP como artífice de la inhabilitación de Torra.

El abogado de Quim Torra, Gonzalo Boye (i). / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

público / agencias

"¿El Secretario General del Parlament tiene esas competencias? no es lo que le pidió la JEC y se me vienen a la cabeza unos cuantos artículos del código penal". De esta manera cuestionaba el abogado Gonzalo Boye –defensor del presidente de la Generalitat Quim Torra– la autoridad del secretario general del Parlament, Xavier Muro. 

El funcionario de la cámara catalana ha enviado esta mañana un escrito a los servicios de la institución en el que acepta las directrices de la Junta Electoral Central y el Tribunal Supremo, solicitando la retirada de la condición de diputado a Torra. 

Dicha petición, que todavía está pendiente de ser acatada o no por Torrent en el pleno de este lunes, ha despertado diversas reacciones desde la esfera política catalana y española. Una de las más inmediatas ha sido la del propio Boye, que a través de Twitter ha asegurado que "estas y no otras son las competencias del Secretario General del Parlament de Catalunya". 

Por su parte, el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, erigía a su partido como el máximo responsable de esta actuación contra el president de la Generalitat. "Gracias a la acción del PP el Parlamento Europeo retiró su condición de eurodiputado a Junqueras, y hoy el secretario del Parlament ordena retirar el acta a Torra como consecuencia del recurso del PP a la Junta Electoral Central", ha asegurado Casado en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter.

Su número dos y secretario general popular, Teodoro García Egea, al igual que Casado, se ha acordado del presidente del Gobierno: "¿Sigue pensando Sánchez en reunirse con él, en contra de lo dicho por la Justicia?". 

