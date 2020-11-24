Estás leyendo: El Constitucional mantiene la inhabilitación especial a Torra sin la unanimidad inicial

Inhabilitación de Torra El Constitucional  mantiene la inhabilitación especial a Torra sin la unanimidad inicial 

En esta segunda valoración se ha roto la mayoría absoluta, ya que el magistrado Xiol sostiene que la decisión se aparta de la doctrina constitucional. 

El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha rechazado el recurso de súplica presentado por la defensa del expresident de la Generalitat de Catalunya de Quim Torra y ha denegado suspender cautelarmente su inhabilitación especial mientras se estudia el fondo del recurso que presentó contra la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que confirmó su condena por un delito de desobediencia.

La decisión cuenta con el voto discrepante del magistrado Juan Antonio Xiol, perteneciente al sector progresista del tribunal de garantías.

El pasado 6 de octubre, el TC ya celebró un pleno extraordinario para tratar la petición de Torra, que fue rechazada de forma unánime, si bien se optó por abrir una pieza separada al estimarse que la petición del expresident presentaba elementos sustantivos específicos que abogaban por un estudio meditado y contradictorio del asunto. Esto quería decir que, tras analizar las alegaciones de las partes, el Constitucional volvería a pronunciarse sobre la suspensión, que es lo que ha ocurrido este martes.

En esta segunda valoración, sin embargo, se ha roto la unanimidad inicial y el magistrado Xiol ha emitido un voto particular en el que discrepa de la opinión mayoritaria al estimar que aunque se haya dado comienzo a la ejecución de la pena, "en este caso no existen elementos diferenciales que justifiquen apartarse de los precedentes, por lo que, de acuerdo con la jurisprudencia constitucional, hubiera debido otorgarse la medida cautelar solicitada".

