Insultos del portavoz del PP en La Granja al Gobierno: "Así reviente Sánchez y sus 22 parásitos"

SEGOVIAActualizado:
El portavoz del Partido Popular en el Ayuntamiento del municipio segoviano del Real Sitio de la Granja de San Ildefonso, Juan Carlos Gómez Matesanz, ha publicado en sus redes sociales un post en el que earremete contra Pedro Sánchez y contra el Gobierno, al que cataloga de "inútil y criminal".
En su cuenta personal de Twitter, Gómez Matesanz relata que estando de vacaciones en Alicante, en un bar al que entró y donde le tomaron la temperatura, se desinfectó las manos y tuvo la mascarilla puesta "obligatoriamente" aunque había dos metros de distancia entre las mesas, a la una menos cinco se tuvo que marchar a casa "porque así lo dice este Gobierno de inútiles y criminales". "Me cago en todos sus muertos, así reviente Pedro Sánchez y los 22 parásitos que lo acompañan".
Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar y el PSOE ya ha manifestado su disconformidad con estas declaraciones y ha exigido la dimisión del edil granjeño. Así, el secretario de Organización del PSOE de Segovia, José Antonio Mateo, ha calificado estas palabras de "intolerables y totalmente impropias de cualquier ciudadano, pero mucho menos de alguien que forma parte de una Corporación municipal".
"No contento con esta barbaridad, Gómez tacha de parásitos a los ministros del Gobierno y falta al respeto y la memoria de sus familiares en una vergonzosa expresión indigna de ser reproducida", ha asegurado Mateo.
Por ello, ha pedido a la presidenta provincial del PP, Paloma Sanz, y al Secretario General, Miguel Ángel de Vicente "que den la cara ante esta infamia y dejen claro si suscriben las palabras de su compañero de partido".
Por su parte, fuentes del Partido Popular han avanzado que no van a realizar ninguna declaración dado que se trata de una publicación en el perfil personal del edil.
