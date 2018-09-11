Interior condecora al exjefe de la UCO cesado en agosto por pérdida de confianza

La Dirección General de la Guardia Civil ha concedido la Cruz de Plata del cuerpo al coronel Manuel Sánchez Corbí, recientemente cesado como jefe de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO), como reconocimiento a la operación que destapó el fraude de subvenciones de UGT en Asturias en enero de 2017.
La concesión de esta condecoración, publicada hoy en el Boletín Oficial de la Guardia Civil, lleva firma del ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, y está fechada el 16 de agosto, aunque se trata de un expediente que lleva meses tramitándose.
La cuestión es que concluyó y el ministro lo firmó dos semanas después del cese por "pérdida de confianza" de Corbí, adoptado por la secretaria de Estado, Ana Botella, a propuesta del director general de la Guardia Civil, Félix Azón.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han explicado a Efe que el expediente para la concesión de la Cruz a Corbí y a otras quince personas se inició hace meses y fue sometido al Consejo de la Guardia Civil el pasado 30 de mayo.
Tras cumplir ese trámite, se completo el proceso burocrático y se sometió a la firma del director de la Guardia Civil y, posteriormente, del ministro.
Para entonces, Interior había cesado a Corbí al frente de la UCO después de que se filtrara un correo electrónico del coronel en el que anunciaba el cese de las investigaciones de su unidad ante la paralización de los fondos reservados.
Sánchez Corbí ha recurrido ese cese y ahora el ministro del Interior debe resolver ese recurso. Precisamente hoy ha reiterado en el Senado que en cuanto decida sobre el mismo comparecerá para explicar los motivos del cese.
La Cruz de Plata de la Orden del Mérito de la Guardia Civil premia comportamientos que "supongan una relevante colaboración con la Guardia Civil o revistan por su naturaleza un carácter o mérito tan excepcional que requieran el alto reconocimiento y esta especial distinción". En este caso, por la operación que permitió destapar el fraude en las subvenciones por formación de UGT en Asturias.
