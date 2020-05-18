Estás leyendo: Interior prohíbe las manifestaciones en coche convocadas por Vox en Catalunya

Interior prohíbe las manifestaciones en coche convocadas por Vox en Catalunya

El partido de extrema derecha mantiene la convocatoria y anuncia que recurrirá ante los Tribunales de Justicia de Catalunya.

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal (i) pasa ante el minitro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, tras su intervención en el pleno del Congreso. /EFE
El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal (i) pasa ante el minitro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, tras su intervención en el pleno del Congreso. /EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

público / agencias 

El Ministerio del Interior prohíbe las manifestaciones en coche convocadas por Vox en las cuatro capitales catalanas y alega "un riesgo cierto de contagio". El partido de extrema derecha mantiene la convocatoria y anuncia que recurrirá ante los Tribunales de Justicia de Catalunya. 

Este sábado, la Delegación del Gobierno en Castilla y León ya prohibió estas manifestaciones para el 24 de mayo en las nueve capitales de provincia por riesgo para la salud pública. El líder del partido ultra acusó al PP de esta Comunidad de "colaborar con la censura del gobierno socialcomunista".

El portavoz del Comité de Acción Política de Vox, Jorge Buxadé, ha afirmado en una rueda de prensa que las protestas contra el Gobierno crecerán "exponencialmente" durante los próximos días.

Vox ya ha adelantado que recurrirá ante los tribunales de Justicia de Castilla y León y Catalunya. Buxadé ha insistido en que España se encuentra en un régimen de excepción encubierto.

"El Gobierno está haciendo política en el mal sentido de la palabra. Política partidista y sectaria para protegerse a sí mismo y no la vida, la salud y el empleo de los españoles —ha aseverado—.

