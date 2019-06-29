El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha asegurado este sábado que España "necesita un Gobierno en el mes de julio" y que cualquier acto de bloqueo en las negociaciones supone un bloqueo al país entero.



En este sentido, Sánchez ha ofrecido a Unidas Podemos un "gobierno de cooperación" y ha reiterado que "no hay alternativa" al resultado de la voluntad popular, que es la declaración del PSOE como la fuerza política más votada.



"España no se puede parar", ha declarado Sánchez durante su comparecencia ante los medios con motivo de la cumbre del G20 en Osaka (Japón), donde ha llamado a la responsabilidad de todos los partidos y tendido a Unidas Podemos la oferta de un "Gobierno de cooperación".



"España necesita un Gobierno en el mes de julio", ha aseverado el presidente del Gobierno en funciones. "La única alternativa posible es la de un Gobierno socialista, quienes han querido los españoles que lidere. "Tenemos que facilitar la gobernabilidad del país", ha manifestado.



Sánchez ha reiterado que "no tiene intención de especular" en favor de la estabilidad. Su intención, respecto a la política de pactos, es la de "gobernar desde la izquierda" pero también ha declarado su intención de entenderse "con todos los partidos políticos dentro de la Constitución.



"La reflexión que traslado es que se necesita volver a la responsabilidad de todos", ha declarado, porque "el veredicto de las urnas es inapelable".