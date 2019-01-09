Investigan si fue un montaje el incendio de la panadería de un exconcejal de Ciudadanos

El pasado 25 de octubre amaneció la panadería de Josean Mateo –exconcejal de Ciudadanos en La Guardia ahora integrado en el grupo mixto y adscrito en las filas de una nueva formación llamada Libres por Euskadi (LxE)– arrasada por el fuego y con diversas pintadas en las que se podía leer insultos como "fachas" o "españoles hijos de puta".
Mateo denunció lo sucedido ante la Ertzaintza al considerar que el fuego podría haber sido provocado. Si bien en un principio las pesquisas iban en esa dirección, lo cierto es que –tal y como ha podido saber NAIZ– "la Ertzaintza analiza ahora si lo ocurrido fue, en realidad, un montaje".
Según esta información, el Departamento de Seguridad habría confirmado que el denunciante del suceso estaría siendo investigado por la policía autónoma vasca por un presunto delito de incendio así como por una posible simulación de delito.
La formación Libres por Euskadi –donde ahora milita Mateo siendo socio de gobierno del PP en el Ayuntamiento de La Guardia– ha declarado a NAIZ que este domingo prevén reunirse con Mateo para contar escuchar su versión "cara a cara, y a partir de hay el Comité Ejecutivo tomará una decisión".
