"He transmitido a Pedro Sánchez mi decisión de que Ione Belarra tome el relevo al frente del Ministerio de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030", ha asegurado el todavía vicepresidente del Gobierno.

Ione Belarra, secretaría del Ministerio de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030. — EFE/Ballesteros.

La actual secretaria de Estado para la Agenda 2030 del Gobierno de España, Ione Belarra, asumirá las competencias del Ministerio de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 después de que Pablo Iglesias haya anunciado que abandona el Gobierno para competir en las elecciones autonómicas de Madrid contra Isabel Díaz Ayuso

El secretario general de Podemos ha asegurado en un vídeo publicado en su cuenta de Twitter que "en política hay que tener valentía y comprender cuando toca dejar paso a nuevos liderazgos". Considera que "se han consolidado los liderazgos de compañeras como Ione Belarra, Irene Montero y Yolanda Díaz".

"He transmitido a Pedro Sánchez mi decisión de dejar mi puesto en el Gobierno cuando empiece la campaña electoral y de que Ione Belarra tome el relevo al frente del Ministerio de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030", ha apuntado Iglesias en el comunicado compartido. 

Belarra se convertirá en la nueva ministra de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 mientras que la vicepresidencia segunda recaerá en la actual ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz. 

