Iglesias, candidato a la Comunidad de Madrid Iglesias disputará a Ayuso la Comunidad de Madrid y Yolanda Díaz será la candidata de UP a las generales

El vicepresidente del Gobierno anuncia que deja la Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales para ser el candidato de Unidas Podemos a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid. El líder de la formación morada señala a la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, como la próxima candidata de Podemos a las elecciones generales.

Pablo Iglesias, en el acto central de campaña de En Comú Podem para el 14F.
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, en una imagen de archivo.

El secretario general de Unidas Podemos y vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, dejará el Ejecutivo para ser el candidato del espacio confederal a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid y tratar de disputarle las elecciones a Isabel Díaz Ayuso. 

En un vídeo remitido a la militancia, Iglesias ha anunciado su decisión y ha señalado que la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, será, con el refrendo de la militancia del partido, la candidata de Unidas Podemos a las próximas elecciones generales.

