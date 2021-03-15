madrid
El secretario general de Unidas Podemos y vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, dejará el Ejecutivo para ser el candidato del espacio confederal a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid y tratar de disputarle las elecciones a Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
En un vídeo remitido a la militancia, Iglesias ha anunciado su decisión y ha señalado que la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, será, con el refrendo de la militancia del partido, la candidata de Unidas Podemos a las próximas elecciones generales.
((Habrá ampliación))
