madrid
El secretario general de Unidas Podemos y vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha anunciado este lunes que propondrá la actual ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, como vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno y como la próxima candidata a las elecciones generales por Unidas Podemos.
"Es ya la mejor ministra de Trabajo de la historia de nuestro país. Creo que digo algo que sienten millones de personas de izquierdas en toda España si digo que Yolanda Díaz puede ser la próxima presidenta del Gobierno", ha señalado Pablo Iglesias en el vídeo en el que ha informado sobre su intención de abandonar el Ejecutivo para presentarse a las elecciones autonómicas de la Comunidad de Madrid, que celebrarán el próximo 4 de mayo.
"Tenemos que animar y apoyar a Yolanda para que ella, si así lo decide y si así lo quiere la militancia de nuestras organizaciones, sea la candidata de Unidas Podemos en las próximas elecciones generales y la primera mujer presidenta de España", ha sentenciado Iglesias.
En el mismo vídeo, Iglesias explica que considera que "en política hay que tener valentía y comprender cuando toca dejar paso a nuevos liderazgos". Así, considera que "se han consolidado los liderazgos de compañeras también como Ione Belarra, a la que ha propuesto como ministra de Derechos Sociales.
