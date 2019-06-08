Público
EUiA IU rompe "temporalmente" con EUiA, su socio en Catalunya

La organización reprocha que "miembros de la dirección actual de EUiA han puesto en marcha el proyecto “Sobiranistes” que ha concurrido en coalición con ERC, entrando en conflicto con la apuesta general en Catalunya y el resto del Estado.

El coordinador general de EUiA y diputado de Catalunya en Comú Podem, Joan Josep Nuet.- ALEJANDRO GARCÍA / EFE

La Asamblea de IU ha aprobado este sábado "suspender temporalmente" el protocolo que mantiene con Esquerra Unida i Alternativa (EUiA), su socio en Catalunya, "debido al incumplimiento reiterado" por parte de esta organización.

El informe aprobado hoy en la Asamblea de IU, que se ha celebrado en Madrid, reprocha que "miembros de la dirección actual de EUiA han puesto en marcha un proyecto político denominado “Sobiranistes” que ha concurrido en coalición con ERC, entrando en conflicto con la apuesta estratégica de IU en Catalunya y en Estado español".

"El entonces Coordinador de EUiA y otros miembros de la dirección de EUiA han formado parte de candidaturas de ERC que han competido electoralmente con las coaliciones apoyadas por Izquierda Unida y han seguido formando parte de la dirección de EUiA sin que se hayan tomado medidas", explica el documento.

Añade que "de hecho, el entonces Coordinador de EUiA recogió su acta parlamentaria y participó en el primer pleno del Congreso de los Diputados siendo en ese momento todavía coordinador de EUiA".

Asimismo IU anuncia que pondrá "en marcha todas las medidas necesarias para garantizar la representación de Izquierda Unida en Catalunya y la cobertura de las y los militantes de EUiA que defienden la política de alianzas y el programa de IU".

