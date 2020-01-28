Estás leyendo: Jaume Asens sustituirá a Pablo Iglesias como presidente de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso

Jaume Asens sustituirá a Pablo Iglesias como presidente de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso

El líder de En Comú Podem fue número uno en la lista por Barcelona en las dos últimas elecciones generales, así como concejal en la primera etapa de Ada Colau al frente del Ayuntamiento.

El candidat d'Unidas Podemos a la Moncloa, Pablo Iglesias, participa aquest dimecres del mitin central de campanya dels comuns a Barcelona, al costat de l'alcaldessa de la ciutat, Ada Colau, i amb el cap de llista d'En Comú Podem al Congrés, Jaume Asens. EFE / Toni Albir

MADRID

Actualizado:

A.L.M. 

Jaume Asens, portavoz de En Comú Podem en el Congreso de los Diputados, sustituirá al vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, como presidente del grupo parlamentario confederal Unidas Podemos -En Comú Podem- En Marea. Así lo han adelantado distintos medios, y así lo confirman a Público fuentes de la formación en la Cámara Baja.

La entrada en el Gobierno de coalición ha hecho que Unidas Podemos desplace al grueso de sus primeros espadas a los Ministerios. Para ejercer como portavoz, el cargo que obliga a negociar con el resto de grupos en varios frentes, y a coordinar el día a día de sus diputados, el partido de Pablo Iglesias apostó por Pablo Echenique, que tuvo un rol primordial en las negociaciones sobre la coalición con el PSOE. Heredó este cargo de manos de Irene Montero, flamante ministra de Igualdad.

Unidas Podemos afronta el reto de separar su acción de gobierno de su actividad como grupo parlamentario, con el condicionante de que debe evitar grandes estridencias que dificulten su relación con el PSOE

Ahora, Unidas Podemos deja el cargo de mayor rango en manos de Asens, abogado y número uno en la lista por Barcelona de la confuencia catalana en las dos últimas convocatorias electorales.

Entre otras cuestiones, el que fuera concejal de Barcelona en Comú fue responsable de marcar la posición de todo el grupo confederal en lo que respecta a la reforma del Código Penal en materia del delito de sedición. Hoy, las dos formaciones que sustentan el Gobierno mantienen posturas cercanas en relación a esta reforma. 

Se daba por hecho que Iglesias, también ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, necesariamente abandonaría la Presidencia del grupo confederal.

