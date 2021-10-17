Javier Lambán, positivo en covid tras participar en el congreso federal del PSOE

madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno de Aragón, Javier Lambán, ha dado positivo por COVID-19 y permanecerá aislado en su domicilio durante los próximos diez días, tal y como establece el protocolo sanitario, según han informado fuentes del Ejecutivo autonómico.
Lambán se encuentra bien, sin apenas síntomas por el momento, y se someterá este lunes a una nueva prueba para confirmar el diagnóstico inicial.
El presidente aragonés tuvo en la noche del sábado unas décimas de fiebre, por lo que acudió a un hospital valenciano, puesto que estaba participando en el congreso federal del PSOE. Los sanitarios le hicieron una PCR y, por precaución, Lambán decidió no asistir al acto central del congreso y trasladarse a Ejea de los Caballeros.
Se han avisado a todos los contactos estrechos del presidente para tomar las medidas correspondientes. Asimismo, durante la próxima semana, se suspenderá la agenda oficial del jefe del Ejecutivo aragonés.
