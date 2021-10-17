Estás leyendo: Javier Lambán, positivo en covid tras participar en el congreso federal del PSOE

Javier Lambán, positivo en covid tras participar en el congreso federal del PSOE

Lambán se encuentra bien, sin apenas síntomas por el momento, y se someterá este lunes a una nueva prueba para confirmar el diagnóstico inicial.

El presidente de Aragón, Javier Lambán, recibe al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, para efectuar una reunión en el Edificio Pignatelli, a 16 de septiembre de 2021, en Zaragoza, Aragón. Europa Press

El presidente del Gobierno de Aragón, Javier Lambán, ha dado positivo por COVID-19 y permanecerá aislado en su domicilio durante los próximos diez días, tal y como establece el protocolo sanitario, según han informado fuentes del Ejecutivo autonómico.

El presidente aragonés tuvo en la noche del sábado unas décimas de fiebre, por lo que acudió a un hospital valenciano, puesto que estaba participando en el congreso federal del PSOE. Los sanitarios le hicieron una PCR y, por precaución, Lambán decidió no asistir al acto central del congreso y trasladarse a Ejea de los Caballeros.

Se han avisado a todos los contactos estrechos del presidente para tomar las medidas correspondientes. Asimismo, durante la próxima semana, se suspenderá la agenda oficial del jefe del Ejecutivo aragonés.

