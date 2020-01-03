Público
Oriol Junqueras La JEC falla en contra de que Junqueras recoja su acta de eurodiputado

Con esta resolución la Junta Electoral Central lo comunica al Parlamento Europeo, que es el único organismo que puede retirarle la inmunidad al político catalán. Pero antes, tendrá que ser el Tribunal Supremo el que deba solicitarlo.

Oriol Junqueras durante la constitución de la XIII legislatura del Congreso de los Diputados. / Europa Press

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha avanzado este viernes que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) se ha pronunciado en contra de que el líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, sea eurodiputado. Y lo ha hecho incluso antes de que la propia Junta hiciera pública su resolución.

En un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, y a la espera de conocerse la decisión de la JEC, el dirigente popular señala que "otro recurso del PP a la Junta Electoral Central consigue que Junqueras no sea eurodiputado, y por tanto siga en la cárcel sin viajar a Bruselas, como pretendía el informe del Gobierno de (Pedro) Sánchez".

"A cada cesión a los separatistas responderemos con la firmeza del Estado de Derecho", concluye el presidente del PP, formación que presentó un recurso a la decisión del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea, que avalaba la inmunidad de Junqueras en calidad de eurodiputado.

La JEC ha resuelto que Junqueras ya no puede ser eurodiputado y con esta resolución lo comunica al Parlamento Europeo, que es el único organismo que puede retirarle la inmunidad al político catalán. Pero antes, tendrá que ser el Tribunal Supremo el que deba solicitar el levantamiento de la inmunidad al Europarlamento, según informa Julia Pérez.


