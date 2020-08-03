Estás leyendo: Juan Carlos I abandona España: lea el comunicado íntegro

Juan Carlos I abandona España: lea el comunicado íntegro

El rey emérito comunica a Felipe VI su decisión de trasladar su residencia fuera de España cercado por la Justicia por el cobro de supuestas comisiones por la adjudicación del AVE a La Meca.

