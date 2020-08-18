Estás leyendo: El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona debatirá una propuesta de Junts y ERC de retirar la Medalla de Oro a Juan Carlos I

El pleno extraordinario se celebrará el próximo 27 de agosto de forma telemática y la proposición pide reprobar el papel que tuvo el Gobierno central por su "colaboración necesaria en la salida del rey emérito".

El rey emerido Juan Carlos I. Europa Press / Archivo
BARCELONA

EUROPA PRESS

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona celebrará el 27 de agosto un pleno extraordinario para debatir sobre la monarquía y la marcha de España del rey emérito Juan Carlos I, tras la petición conjunta de los grupos municipales de JxCat y ERC.

La sesión, que se celebrará de manera telemática a las 10.00 horas, someterá a debate y votación una única proposición con contenido de declaración institucional, que incluye siete puntos distintos.

Así, la proposición incluye retirar la Medalla de Oro de la ciudad a Juan Carlos I, además del conjunto de títulos honoríficos y reconocimientos personales, e insta a "constatar que la monarquía española es sucesora del régimen franquista".

Pide reprobar al Gobierno central por su "colaboración necesaria en la salida del rey emérito" y, en ese sentido, exige al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y a la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, explicaciones sobre su rol en dicha gestión.También insta al Gobierno central y al Congreso de los Diputados a derogar los delitos "de calumnias e injurias contra la Corona, y anular las causas y sentencias por estos delitos".

Por otro lado, reclama la fiscalización de las cuentas y actividades de los miembros de la Casa Real, además de que se devuelva "el dinero que la monarquía haya obtenido de manera ilícita".

Por último, pide "reafirmar el derecho a la autodeterminación de Catalunya", notificar a las instituciones de la Unión Europea de los acuerdos e instar a la Comisión Europea a actuar en defensa del Estado de derecho.

