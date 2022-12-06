Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Juan Carlos I consigue la inmunidad en Reino Unido por una demanda de acoso de Corinna

Público
Público

Juan Carlos I consigue la inmunidad en Reino Unido por una demanda de acoso de Corinna

La examante del emérito acusaba al Borbón de haberla espiado a partir de 2012.

El Rey emérito Juan Carlos I en una regata en Sanxenxo- 22/05/2022
El Rey emérito Juan Carlos I en una regata en Sanxenxo- 22/05/2022. Raúl Terrel / Europa Press

El rey emérito, Juan Carlos I, ha conseguido que se le conceda la inmunidad en Reino Unido para sortear una demanda por acoso de su antigua amante, Corina Larsen, quien le acusó de haber estado detrás de una situación de espionaje a partir de 2012.

Habrá ampliación

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público