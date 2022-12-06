Juan Carlos I consigue la inmunidad en Reino Unido por una demanda de acoso de Corinna

Actualizado:
El rey emérito, Juan Carlos I, ha conseguido que se le conceda la inmunidad en Reino Unido para sortear una demanda por acoso de su antigua amante, Corina Larsen, quien le acusó de haber estado detrás de una situación de espionaje a partir de 2012.
Habrá ampliación
