Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Juan José Cortés (PP) declara que sólo tiene 16,65 euros en el banco

El diputado por Huelva percibe una pensión por incapacidad permanente absoluta de 25.780 euros. Tiene dos locales comerciales y tres coches, entre ellos un Audi A6 comprado este año. Debe más de 43.000 euros de tres préstamos.

Publicidad
Media: 2.50
Votos: 4
El ‘cortocircuito’ de Juan José Cortés: se lía con el nombre de Casado y habla del Gobierno de “Pedro Iglesias”

El diputado electo por el PP Juan José Cortés.

El diputado del PP Juan José Cortés ha declarado sus bienes y rentas, como se solicita a los parlamentarios al inicio de cada legislatura. El político popular percibe una pensión por incapacidad permanente absoluta de 25.780 euros, que está exenta de tributación por IRPF.

En cuanto al dinero que tiene ahorrado Cortés sorprende que haya declarado que sólo tiene el saldo de 16 euros y 65 céntimos en su cuenta corriente bancaria.

Sin embargo, Cortés posee dos locales comerciales en Huelva que adquirió en 1990 y tres coches: un Sanyong Rodius de 2007, un Ford Transit de 2011 y un Audi A6 comprado este mismo año.

Además, tiene concedida una hipoteca desde 2017 por valor de 14.000 euros, de la que todavía debe 10.535, y otros dos créditos de 30.401 y 15.000 euros, de los cuales le falta por pagar 29.244 euros y 3.541, respectivamente.

Cortés, padre de Mari Luz, la niña asesinada por el pederasta Santiago del Valle en 2008, obtuvo el único escaño del PP por Huelva, tras perder su segundo representante en el Congreso en esta provincia. Cortés se ha convertido así en el primer diputado evangelista y el segundo de etnia gitana en ocupar un escaño en la Cámara Baja.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad