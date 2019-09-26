El Poder Judicial aparta a la jueza del caso Pokemon

El Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha ratificado la sanción impuesta a la jueza de Lugo Pilar de Lara, instructora de varias causas de corrupción como el caso Pokemon, de siete meses y un día, que implica la pérdida de destino, es decir, ser apartada del Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Lugo.
Fuentes del CGPJ han informado de que el Pleno ha rechazado por unanimidad el recurso de la jueza contra la sanción por una falta muy grave de desatención en el ejercicio de las competencias judiciales, que le impuso la Comisión Disciplinaria el pasado 27 de marzo.
Esta decisión agota la vía administrativa, por lo que la sanción será ejecutiva una vez notificada, si bien el letrado de la jueza ya había anunciado que en caso de nos prosperar su recurso ante el CGPJ, recurrirían ante el Tribunal Supremo, donde la magistrada puede instar la suspensión de la sanción como medida cautelar.
Horas antes de conocerse el fallo, el abogado que se ocupa de la defensa de la jueza, el letrado Agustín Azparren, había confirmado que incluso "hay una puerta abierta para recurrir al Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos", porque "existen precedentes en Portugal", con el caso de "tres juezas que fueron sancionadas".
El Poder Judicial ha investigado y sancionado a De Lara por "desatención o retrasos injustificados en la instrucción" y por tomar decisiones que, con "manifiesto abuso procesal", causaban ficticios incrementos del volumen de trabajo.
Aunque ella culpó a los funcionarios del juzgado, el órgano de gobierno de los jueces ha concluido con una sanción el expediente que inició el año pasado tras una inspección extraordinaria del juzgado.
