Pilar de Lara El CGPJ suspende durante siete meses a la jueza del 'caso Pokemon', que pierde su destino en Lugo

Pilar de Lara, titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Lugo ha sido sancionada por una falta muy grave por "desatención o retrasos injustificados en la instrucción".

La magistrada Pilar de Lara en una foto de archivo. /EFE

La Comisión Disciplinaria del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha acordado imponer a la magistrada de Lugo Pilar de Lara, instructora de varias causas de corrupción como el caso Pokemon, una sanción de 7 meses y un día, que implica la pérdida de destino.

Según informa el Poder Judicial en un comunicado, la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Lugo ha sido sancionada por una falta muy grave de desatención en el ejercicio de las competencias judiciales, prevista en el artículo 417.9 de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial.

La decisión, que ya ha sido comunicada a la magistrada, implica la pérdida de destino, al ser superior a los seis meses, de acuerdo con la misma fuente.

Será ejecutiva una vez agotada la vía administrativa, dado que la magistrada tiene un mes de plazo para recurrir en alzada al Pleno del CGPJ y, en el caso de que ese órgano la confirmara, cabría interponer recurso contencioso-administrativo ante la Sala Tercera del Tribunal Supremo.

El Poder Judicial ha investigado y sancionado a De Lara por "desatención o retrasos injustificados en la instrucción" y por tomar decisiones que, con "manifiesto abuso procesal", causaban ficticios incrementos del volumen de trabajo.

Aunque ella culpó a los funcionarios del juzgado, el órgano de gobierno de los jueces ha concluido con una sanción el expediente que inició el año pasado tras una inspección extraordinaria del juzgado.

