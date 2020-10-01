Estás leyendo: El juez concede a Rodrigo Rato el tercer grado

El juez concede a Rodrigo Rato el tercer grado

Le permitiría, si se dan los requisitos legales, obtener la libertad condicional.

El expresidente de Caja Madrid Rodrigo Rato. EFE/Archivo
europa press

El Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria de la Audiencia Nacional ha concedido este jueves el tercer grado al expresidente de Bankia Rodrigo Rato, mediante control telemático.

En un auto, el magistrado José Luis Castro señala que la propia Junta de Tratamiento del centro penitenciario de Soto del Real ha propuesto por mayoría la progresión del interno al tercer grado, al entender que está capacitado para seguir cumpliendo su condena en un régimen de semilibertad y se basa en los informes emitidos por los profesiones del equipo técnico del centro penitenciario.

El juez concluye que en este caso se dan las circunstancias y variables que le hacen merecedor del tercer grado, debiendo unir a ello su avanzada edad (71 años) que le permitiría, si se dan los requisitos legales, obtener la libertad condicional por esta causa, así como por las enfermedades coronarias que padece.

(Habrá ampliación)

