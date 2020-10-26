Estás leyendo: El juez García Castellón deja en libertad a la mujer de Villarejo

En contra del criterio de la Fiscalía, que pedía el ingreso en prisión de Gemma Alcalá, detenida el pasado viernes acusada de infidelidad en la custodia de documentos, el magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional acuerda para ella medidas cautelares: retirada del pasaporte y comparecencias quincenales en los juzgados.

Foto de archivo del comisario Villarejo. .

madrid

efe

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha acordado prisión provisional para Alfonso Pazos, excompañero de cárcel de José Villarejo, mientras que ha dejado en libertad a la mujer del excomisario, Gemma Alcalá, para quien ha ordenado la retirada del pasaporte y comparecencias quincenales.

En contra del criterio de la Fiscalía, que pedía el ingreso en prisión de Alcalá, el magistrado del caso Tándem ha acordado para ella la puesta en libertad, al igual que para otros dos detenidos el pasado viernes: Javier Ruiz, también excompañero de prisión de Villarejo, y la mujer de Pazos.

Los cuatro han comparecido este lunes en la Audiencia Nacional tras ser arrestados el viernes en una operación policial que se enmarca en la pieza 28 del caso, donde se investiga si fueron cauce para sacar a la luz documentos, algunos de ellos supuestamente oficiales, y grabaciones de Villarejo mientras éste estaba en prisión.

En esta pieza, que permanece bajo secreto de sumario, se investigan, entre otros, presuntos delitos de organización criminal, revelación de secretos e infidelidad en la custodia de documentos oficiales.

Tras tomarles declaración, el magistrado ha acordado prisión incondicional y comunicada para Pazos, abogado de profesión; y ha dejado en libertad al resto, a quienes ha impuesto comparecencias quincenales en el juzgado, y les ha retirado el pasaporte, con la prohibición de salir del país, informan fuentes jurídicas.

Los fiscales Anticorrupción habían solicitado prisión sin fianza para Alcalá al considerar que existe riesgo de fuga por estar procesada en las piezas Land y Iron, donde se enfrenta a peticiones fiscales que ascienden a los 50 años de prisión.

Alcalá ya fue detenida en noviembre de 2017 junto a Villarejo, que permanece desde entonces en prisión provisional, mientras que ella quedó en libertad con medidas cautelares.

